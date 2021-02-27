If Tiger Woods' Career Ends Here, His All Too Human Struggles Shouldn't Overshadow His Extraordinary Life

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

"I was very fortunate to be given another chance to do something that I love to do. But more importantly, I've been able to participate in my kids' lives in a way that I couldn't for a number of years," Tiger told reporters after his 2019 Masters win.

"I tried to do that for a number of years and I just couldn't do it, but now I'm starting to do it and starting to be able to play with them and do things in their sports. That's something I always missed. I always felt like I could do pretty much anything physically, but for a while there, I just couldn't even walk. Now I'm able to play golf again, and do it at an elite level again, which is something that I'm just very blessed to be able to have that opportunity again."

Asked if he had a message for people who were struggling, personally or physically, he replied, "Well, you never give up. That's a given. You always fight. Just giving up's never in the equation.

"Granted, pushing and being competitive has got me into this position, but it's also what got me out of it. And so I've always had a pretty good work ethic throughout my career and throughout my life, and I just had to change the work ethic a bit and work on some different things, focused on that and just keep fighting. That's just part of the deal. We wake up every morning, and there's always challenges in front of us, and keep fighting and keep getting through."