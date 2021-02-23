These 11 Mandalorian Gifts Are Out of This Galaxy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Let us show you the way to the coolest Mandalorian merch in the galaxy!
The insanely popular Disney+ show is now a Golden Globe-nominated series! And to celebrate The Mandalorian's nomination for Best Television Drama Series ahead of the Golden Globes this Sunday, we've rounded up the perfect gifts for fans. From Baby Yoda robes to graphic tees to board games and Lego sets, it's never been easier to incoprotate your love for the franchise in your everyday life.
See below for the Mandalorian gifts we're adding to our cart!
Star Wars: The Child Hooded Bathrobe
Relax and unwind with this plush bath robe! Whether you're laying around the house or watching the Golden Globes, this robe is the perfect outfit.
The Child Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Stay comfortable and stylish with these metallic crocs featuring a Baby Yoda charm!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation Game by Hasbro
The classic game just got a galactic update! But be careful while you operate on The Child and remove objects like a broth mug, frog, and mudhorn egg without setting off the buzzer.
The Child Plush in Hover Pram – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Celebrate the coming of the Child with this plush figure in his soft hover pram! Not to mention, it makes a great gift for the little Star Wars fans in your life.
The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults
Look dapper and otherworldly with this gray silk necktie that features the Mandalorian mythosaur skull emblem.
Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick
Take your sushi date night up a notch with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.
Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Discovery Silhouette T-Shirt
With over eight colors to choose from, you can get a version of this tee to match every occasion.
Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Makeup Brush Holder
Treat the lady in your life to this adorable makeup brush holder featuring Baby Yoda. And the brushes are included!
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
While you're watching the series, occupy your hands by building this 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO Star Wars building toy.
The Mandalorian Desert Sunset Group Art Mug
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this fun mug! There's nothing like embodying a warrior to get your day off to a good start.
The Child ''Come to the Cute Side'' T-Shirt for Girls
We don't know about you but we want to go to the cute side! This bold-hued tee is great for the Mandalorian fan in your life.