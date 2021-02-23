Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn and More Stars Speak Out After Car Crash

Celebrities are sending support to Tiger Woods after the professional golfer was severely injured in a car accident.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the athlete was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision that morning. According to the authorities, Woods was removed from the car by the "jaws of life" and rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg gave an update on the golfer's health, telling NBC News in a statement, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
A day earlier, Woods participated in a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to Golf Digest. This event was attended by numerous celebrities, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwyane Wade and David Spade.
Pinkett-Smith is one of the celebrities sending support to the 45-year-old athlete, who was already in recovery from a December procedure.
Additionally, Woods' ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, has also spoken out in the wake of the accident. To see what she had to say on social media, continue scrolling.
Lindsey Vonn: "Praying for TW right now."
Jada Pinkett Smith: "Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"
Reggie Bush: "We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ!"
Alex Rodriguez: "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."
Chad Johnson: "Hope Tiger Woods is okay."
Karamo: "Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good."
Jake Owen: "My [heart emoji] goes out to @TigerWoods ... praying for ya man."
Ian Poulter: "Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."
Julian Edelman: "Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback."