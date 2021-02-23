Luann De Lesseps’ Clay-Covered Nude Photo Has the Internet Confused

Watch : "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

Luann de Lesseps is getting real creative on her vacation.

The Real Housewives of New York star took to her Instagram to share an interesting photo of herself on a beach covered in yellow clay from head to ankle.

The cabaret singer left little to the imagination wearing only bikini bottoms and creatively placed gold star stickers on her breasts.

And while the snapshot—which she captioned "Claycation"—is unique to say the least, it has some of her 746,000 followers scratching their heads in confusion.

"What the… Lu Simpson?" joked one fan. "Please delete," requested another. One user put a spin on her signature quote, writing, "So be clay, don't be all like unclay."

Even fellow RHONY star Ramona Singer attempted to give some clarity to the pic, commenting, "I think this photo was inspired by some thing I did for @rhony @bravoandy @bravotv season 13 lol."

Desmond Child, who Luann released a song with last year titled "Viva La Diva," wrote the first verse to the 1998 song by Shirley Bassey titled, "GOLDFINGER."