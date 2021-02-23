BREAKING

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
Tiger WoodsBachelor NationShailene & AaronBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Luann De Lesseps’ Clay-Covered Nude Photo Has the Internet Confused

Luann de Lesseps’ took to her social media to share a nude photo of herself covered in yellow clay while on a beach vacation. Keep scrolling to see the snapshot sparking confusion.

By Mona Thomas Feb 23, 2021 7:37 PMTags
The Real Housewives Of New York CityCelebritiesLuann de Lesseps
Watch: "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

Luann de Lesseps is getting real creative on her vacation.

The Real Housewives of New York star took to her Instagram to share an interesting photo of herself on a beach covered in yellow clay from head to ankle.

The cabaret singer left little to the imagination wearing only bikini bottoms and creatively placed gold star stickers on her breasts.

And while the snapshot—which she captioned "Claycation"—is unique to say the least, it has some of her 746,000 followers scratching their heads in confusion.

"What the… Lu Simpson?" joked one fan. "Please delete," requested another. One user put a spin on her signature quote, writing, "So be clay, don't be all like unclay."

Even fellow RHONY star Ramona Singer attempted to give some clarity to the pic, commenting, "I think this photo was inspired by some thing I did for @rhony @bravoandy @bravotv season 13 lol."

Desmond Child, who Luann released a song with last year titled "Viva La Diva," wrote the first verse to the 1998 song by Shirley Bassey titled, "GOLDFINGER."

photos
Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

"Goldfinger, he's the man/ the man with the Midas touch/ A spider's touch," the artist wrote. "Such a cold finger/ beckons you to enter his web of sin/ But don't go in…"

After wrapping up a dramatic season 13, it's possible she took the trip with new boyfriend Garth Wakeford, who she introduced to the world back in November.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"

2
Exclusive

Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Baby No. 3

3
Breaking

Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

As fans may recall, she took to the Ex Appeal podcast to roll out the red carpet for the Hamptons trainer.

"We actually met on the dating app," she told hosts Jenn Lahmers and Julien Marlon. "He lives locally in the Hamptons...We took it very slow because it's a pandemic but it's been a nice thing to happen during a pandemic—to meet someone you like."

Watch the premiere of For Real: The Story of Reality TV Thursday, Mar. 25 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"

2
Exclusive

Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Baby No. 3

3
Breaking

Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

4

Matt James Breaks Silence on Bachelor Nation's "Heartbreaking" Reality

5

Drew Barrymore Reflects on Being Committed to a Psychiatric Ward at 13