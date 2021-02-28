My Music Moments: Madison Beer Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Madison Beer is ready to take fans into her world.
After achieving success as the first independent solo female artist to break into the Top 20 radio charts, the rising pop star signed with Epic Records in late 2019 and has just released Life Support, her debut studio album. "It is my story, [an] articulation of the past two years of my life in 17 songs and it's really personal and diverse," she told E! News of the LP. There's no other way to put it. It's just me and my story and everything I've been through."
Just don't ask her to pick a favorite track.
"I think that 'Selfish' is probably the baby of the album and the one that's most close to my heart," she gushed about the material. "'Effortlessly' is one of the tracks I'm really excited for people to hear and 'Sour Times.' They're all like my children, so I'm really excited for everyone to hear everything."
In celebration of the album, E! News asked Madison to pull back the curtain on the songs and singers who have influenced her throughout her life and career. From the track you might not expect her to love to the one she wishes she'd written herself, this is the soundtrack to her life.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: Abbey Road by The Beatles. That album is just really sentimental to me, and it was one of the first albums I listened to all the way through, too. Every song spoke to me in a different way.
The first album I remember buying: I think the first album I bought was Nevermind by Nirvana. "Lithium" would have to be my favorite song.
The song/album people might not expect me to love: "Tear You Apart" by She Wants Revenge. What's special about that song is that my mom was a huge She Wants Revenge fan her entire life. And so, I started listening to them when I was a little too young. And then that song was synced to an American Horror Story episode. When I heard it again in my adult life, I was like, "Oh my god, it's that song that I loved forever." And so it re-sparked.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: "Put Your Head on my Shoulder" by Paul Anka is definitely the song that makes me think of falling in love.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: "The End of the World" by Skeeter Davis. The reason I always pick that song is because I'm actually one of those people [who] when I'm sad, I like to make myself sadder and feel all my feelings. That song makes me cry immediately and does the trick.
The song/album I hope I never hear again: I don't know if there's one I would actually never want to hear again. I think all music is timeless, and I love it all.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: That's an impossible question. Maybe I would pick "Rocket Man" by Elton John.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up: "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: I wish I wrote "Bad Religion" by Frank Ocean. That song always really hit home for me. It's just a really awesome concept in itself. I just think people who write really highly conceptual songs, I'm always impressed. That song, the first time I heard it, I was super young and I remember being, "Wow, that's a genius concept for a song." It's about him ranting to a taxi driver in traffic and being like, "Can you be my therapist for the hour and I'll pay you." I just think it's really cool and a really awesome idea.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: "Selfish." I will always want to sing that song because it was the song that really validated my feelings. It was the first song I was ever really emotional on, and I just love singing it. Writing it, it will always bring up great memories even though it's about something sad. It was a really awesome session. That song will always have a place in my heart that I don't think will ever change.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire: I would be more than happy to retire my song "Melodies." That was the first song I released and I just never liked it, from the day I released it. I've never liked it, so I especially don't like it 10 years later.
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me on tour: "Sour Times." I think that live, that's gonna feel really good and fun.
Life Support is available now.