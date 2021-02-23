George Clooney Reveals His Many Chores During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : George Clooney Worries About Son's Asthma Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Quarantine was not break time for George Clooney.

During his recent interview with W Magazine, which published on Feb. 23, the Tomorrowland star shared the many responsibilities he has while remaining at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winner is dad to twins 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney.

"I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day," he revealed, "dishes all day long, because these kids are slobs."

"Apparently," the Midnight Sky actor continued, "you have to wash your children every once in a while."

." Clooney's dad duties don't end there. "I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair, too, but I haven't cut my daughter's hair," he clarified. "I'd get in trouble if I did. My daughter looks gorgeous—her hair is very long. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."