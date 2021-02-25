What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for February 27-28

Prepare to be in your feels this last weekend of February.
From the highly anticipated return of a beloved '80s heroine to an iconic animated duo's first battle in almost 30 years, a few of this week's binge offerings are major throwbacks with modern twists. You know what they say, what's old is new again.
If you are in the mood for something fresher yet still nostalgic, a new series is definitely going to give you all the cozy Gilmore Girls vibes, while Billie Eilish is the latest music superstar to release an epic and emotional documentary about life in the spotlight.
So whatever you're in the mood for, whether it's a harrowing international drama or an inspiring dog-training reality series, here's a rundown of what to watch this weekend, February 27-28...
If You Still Believe in Punky Power: Holy Macanoli, Punky Brewster really is back! A continuation of the beloved '80s sitcom, the 10-episode reboot follows the titular character played by Soleil Moon Frye as she tackles single motherhood. She's trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her younger self. To amp up the nostalgia factor, Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Punky's ex-husband. Yes, Punky Brewster and Zack Siler were married and it's the crossover we never knew we needed.
Bonus: You can also stream all of the episodes of the original series, should you feel so inclined. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You're the Bad Guy, Duh: Prepare to get to see a whole new side of one of the most successful and famous teens in the world in Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. Directed by notable documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the Grammy winner brings fans inside the making of her debut album, while also opening up about her struggles with her newfound fame. The World's a Little Blurry brings into focus the 19-year-old's close bond with her family, including older brother, award-winning producer FINNEAS, 23, and their parents, actors Maggie and Patrick Baird, and highlights typical teenage milestones, like getting her driver's license. Yes, even superstars get nervous about passing that test. (Where to Watch: AppleTV+)
If You Still Watch Gilmore Girls 24/7: Get ready to fall in love with Ginny and Georgia, which is rightfully and delightfully being hailed as the next GG. The series stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny and Brianne Howey as Ginny's 30-year-old mother Georgia—a dynamic duo very reminiscent of Rory and Lorelai—as the single mom moves their fam to a picturesque New England neighborhood in the hopes of giving the family something they've never had...a normal life. Did we mention Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie's Scott Porter is their new town's mayor? Clear eyes, full hearts, can't stop binging. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Want to Share a Piece of Your Childhood With the Younger Generation: Based on the cartoon characters and animated theatrical short film series, Tom and Jerry are back in action and still driving each other crazy in their first big-screen adventure since 1992. A mix of live-action and animation, Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong star, while Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale and Lil Rel Howery lend their voices. In addition to the new film's release, two of the iconic Warner Bros. rivals' shorts were made available to stream for an extra dose of nostalgia. (Where to Watch: HBO Max and in theaters)
If You Are the Type of Person Who Has to Stop and Pet Every Dog You See: Canine Intervention brings viewers inside one of the top dog training facilities in California with renowned trainer Jas Leverette. The docuseries follows his mission to train any breed with any kind of behavioral issue, or, as he puts it in the trailer, "helps the dogs that no one else will," with his unique program. Excuse us while we go sob forever. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are a Fan of Sports Sagas and Crime Dramas: Get your pads on and brace yourself because Beartown, a five-episode Swedish-language drama, is the perfect blend of both genres. Centering on a recently-retired NHL player who moves his family back to his Swedish hometown so he can coach the junior ice hockey team, a violent act threatens their chances at a national title while also having devastating ripple effects on and in the community. The Mighty Ducks, this is definitely not. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
