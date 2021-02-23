See Shailene Woodley Confirm She's Engaged to "Incredible" Aaron Rodgers

Watch : Shailene Woodley Spotted After Aaron Rodgers Engagement News

Get ready for a big little wedding, because Shailene Woodley really is headed down the aisle.

The Big Little Lies actress confirmed her engagement to "wonderful" NFL star Aaron Rodgers during her new interview with Jimmy Fallon, airing on Monday, Feb. 22.

E! News can exclusively reveal a first look clip of tonight's show, in which Shailene spills on her under-the-radar romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

As it turns out, they've been engaged "for a while now" after meeting during the pandemic. "For us, it's not new news, you know?" she told The Tonight Show host. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The actress claimed she didn't picture herself marrying an athlete, saying, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

It sounds like her dog actually had a hand in the matchmaking process, making her fiancé pup-proved.