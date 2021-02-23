Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Her Year and a Half Inside a "Psychiatric Ward" at 13

Watch : Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood & "Ever After"

Drew Barrymore may have been a child star, but her childhood in La La Land was far from glamorous.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, the actress offered new details about being placed in a "full psychiatric ward" by her mother for 18 months.

"I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30 day places," she recalled. "Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric. And you couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up."

The Charlie's Angels actress explained that her mother, Jaid Barrymore, admitted her to the facility because she was a reckless child star with "too many resources." She admits, "I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in the thing."