Married to Medicine's Dr. Contessa Reveals Where Her Marriage Stands With Dr. Scott

Keeping your marriage strong and healthy is easier said than done.

During their 15 years as husband and wife, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe have raised three kids, expanded their business accomplishments and opened up their lives for Bravo cameras.

But as season eight of Married to Medicine kicks off this weekend, viewers will see the couple face twists and turns that could test their bond.

"We've been through a lot and when communication starts really getting to a point where it ceases, then it starts to really affect the relationship," Dr. Contessa exclusively shared with E! News. "You start having to figure out where you're going to go from there. I think with the pandemic and us working all the time and me finishing up on my degree and definitely having some resentment about not feeling supported in that and then me opening up my own practice, it's just a lot. It's been trying on our relationship."

Last season, Dr. Contessa worked on getting her degree in public health. As the Bravo star spent more time away from home studying and working, her husband struggled to completely support her decision.