Matt James Breaks His Silence on "Heartbreaking" Reality With Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison

Watch : Matt James Discusses Being the First Black "Bachelor"

Matt James is speaking out about the Bachelor Nation controversies on and off his season.

On Monday, Feb. 22, The Bachelor star took to Instagram and didn't hold back when addressing some of the headlines making news within the ABC reality show franchise.

"The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison," he began. "The reality is that I'm learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly."

"Chris' failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch," Matt continued. "As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years."