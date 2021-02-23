Bachelor NationShailene & AaronBridgertonBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Pleated Skirts You'll Want to Wear All Year Long

Pleated skirts are a foolproof way to look put together regardless of the season!

By Emily Spain Feb 23, 2021 4:00 PM
Every wardrobe needs a few staple pleated skirts! Just ask celebs like Hailee Steinfeld, Charli D'Amelio or Mindy Kaling, they've recently nailed the pleated skirt trend. Whether you pair the stylish bottom with a leather jacket, graphic tee or chunky sweater, pleated skirts are a foolproof way to look put together. And you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to get the celeb-loved trend! We've rounded up ten skirts that range from $9 to $111, so you can find one that matches your budget and personal style. 

See below for our favorite pleated skirts.

AE Pleated Midi Skirt

This lightweight skirt can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. And it's only $25!

$50
$25
American Eagle

Satin Pleated Midi Skirt

You can style this sophisticated skirt in so many ways! Throw on a chunky sweater or a leather jacket for a complete look. Plus, enjoy 40% off at checkout!

$120
Banana Republic

BB Dakota Private School Pleated Faux Leather Miniskirt

The faux leather skirt is a winter must-have! Add some cute tights and booties for an extra touch of fun.

$89
Nordstrom

Allegra K Women's Pleated Metallic Midi Party Skirt

This Amazon find is a steal! It comes in fifteen bold colors so you can stock up.

$23
Amazon

GANNI Rose Print Pleated Georgette Maxi Skirt

Talk about a skirt your spring wardrobe needs! This darling skirt is a great transitional piece for the changing seasons.

$185
$111
Nordstrom

Pleated Curve Seam Skirt

Wear this two-toned skirt to work, date night or around the house- it's so versatile!

$180
$80
Club Monaco

Women Girls High Waisted Pleated Skater Skirt

With twelve different colors and prints, you're sure to find a style of this skirt that matches your personal style.

$9
Amazon

Sanctuary Summer Pleated Skirt

This floral skirt is great for dressing up or down! Pair it with a leather jacket and booties for an extra edgy look.

$89
$45
Revolve

Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

With 34 colors and prints, you might as well add a few of these $23 skirts to your cart.

$23
Amazon

Pleated Mini Skirt

Add some fierceness to your wardrobe with this leopard pleated skirt!

$67
Banana Republic

