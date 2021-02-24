Punky Brewster Stars Tease Reboot Easter Eggs, "Amazing" Guest Stars and More

Watch : "Punky Brewster" Stars Detail Upcoming Reboot

Punky Brewster fans, your time has come!

Peacock's revival of the classic 1980s sitcom that centered around a little girl being raised by a foster parent arrives on the NBCUniversal streaming platform tomorrow(!), and E! News got the inside scoop on what to expect from the show's very own stars, Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson.

Both actresses are reprising their roles since the new Punky Brewster is a continuation of the original story, only now, Punky's all grown up and a single mother just trying to get her life in order—that is, until she meets a young girl in the foster care system who can't help but remind her of her childhood self.

"I think the Punky reboot has so much of the heart of what the original had," Soleil, who plays the titular character, told Cherie in the exclusive clip above. "And we have really tried to keep it authentically like the O.G. Punky, and it's still got spunk, and it's still got fun and it's still got humor but it also has the realness and authenticity of the original. And for that, I am so proud."