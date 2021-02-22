See the $3,500 Dress Meghan Markle Wore for Her First Appearance Since Sharing Her Pregnancy News

Just because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have permanently stepped down as working royals doesn't mean her pregnancy style will be any less fabulous this time around.
Meghan, who revealed on Valentine's Day that she is expecting her second child, just gave fans a first look at how she'll dress during her second pregnancy—and it included another homage to their new home in California.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a pre-recorded video during Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, Feb. 22. It provided the first glimpse of the pregnant royal since the couple shared their baby news on Feb. 14 and announced they would not return as working royals on Feb. 19.
In the clip, Meghan donned the Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress ($3,490) by creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The blue sleeveless piece, described as '60s-inspired, features a low-waist and flounce hem.
Its lemon theme was inspired by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli, though it's possible Meghan chose the citrus design to fit the aesthetics of their coastal estate in Montecito, Calif. Or perhaps she's just turning lemons into lemonade!
The 39 year old accessorized with a Cartier gold love bracelet and Ecksand ruby ring.
In the video, she spoke about their production company Archewell Audio, which signed a multi-year deal with Spotify in December 2020. "We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard, and hear people's stories," Meghan explained.
Harry, 36, jumped in, adding, "And the biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share. We will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities in that safe space."
Meghan's baby bump was mainly hidden since she was perched on a couch next to Harry, though they shared a photo of her pregnant belly last week in a black-and-white image by photographer Misan Harriman.
For the meaningful moment, the former Suits actress chose a flowing Carolina Herrera dress. Creative director Wes Gordon told The Telegraph he made the piece for her two years ago, when she was pregnant with Archie.
"At Herrera, we're committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics," he said. "But the number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That's why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message."
Wes noted that even though the dress wasn't new, Meghan didn't feel any "less special" or "less happy."
Looks like we'll get another look at her Southern California maternity style in no time at all as Oprah Winfrey will interview the Sussexes for a CBS special airing on March 7. It will be their first big joint interview since they spoke about their engagement with BBC News in 2017.
The special will cover how Meghan felt "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to a press release. Harry will join the pair later on to discuss "their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."