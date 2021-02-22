See the $3,500 Dress Meghan Markle Wore for Her First Appearance Since Sharing Her Pregnancy News

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Duties

Just because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have permanently stepped down as working royals doesn't mean her pregnancy style will be any less fabulous this time around.

Meghan, who revealed on Valentine's Day that she is expecting her second child, just gave fans a first look at how she'll dress during her second pregnancy—and it included another homage to their new home in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a pre-recorded video during Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, Feb. 22. It provided the first glimpse of the pregnant royal since the couple shared their baby news on Feb. 14 and announced they would not return as working royals on Feb. 19.

In the clip, Meghan donned the Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Peplum Hem Dress ($3,490) by creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The blue sleeveless piece, described as '60s-inspired, features a low-waist and flounce hem.