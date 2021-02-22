Why Amy Poehler Is "Really Excited" to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Amy Poehler Details Her New Netflix Movie "Moxie"

The countdown is on for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the star-studded ceremony come Sunday, Feb. 28, but before the comedian BFFs take their respective stages—Fey will appear live from Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler checks in from the Globes' traditional home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel—E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with Amy to see how she's feeling about the unprecedented gig.

"I'm excited," the Parks and Recreation actress said on Monday, Feb. 22's Daily Pop, adding that she plans to take a nod from her new film Moxie at the Globes.

Out on Netflix next month, the Poehler-directed flick follows a shy 16-year-old who finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that may or may not spark a school-wide revolution.

"You know, if Moxie taught us anything, it's really fun to do things with your friends," Poehler continued while previewing the Globes. "And I get to do this with my friend. I'm really excited. What a year, what a year for entertainment!"