Why Amy Poehler Is "Really Excited" to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

By Allison Crist Feb 22, 2021 6:46 PM
Watch: Amy Poehler Details Her New Netflix Movie "Moxie"

The countdown is on for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the star-studded ceremony come Sunday, Feb. 28, but before the comedian BFFs take their respective stages—Fey will appear live from Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler checks in from the Globes' traditional home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel—E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with Amy to see how she's feeling about the unprecedented gig. 

"I'm excited," the Parks and Recreation actress said on Monday, Feb. 22's Daily Pop, adding that she plans to take a nod from her new film Moxie at the Globes.

Out on Netflix next month, the Poehler-directed flick follows a shy 16-year-old who finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that may or may not spark a school-wide revolution. 

"You know, if Moxie taught us anything, it's really fun to do things with your friends," Poehler continued while previewing the Globes. "And I get to do this with my friend. I'm really excited. What a year, what a year for entertainment!" 

2021 Golden Globe Nominations: Stars React

The Mean Girls star went on to tell E! News more about Moxie, which belongs to a genre that's apparently very near and dear to her heart. "I love high school movies," Poehler explained. "I love all of the feelings that people have at that age. I really wanted to try to make something that I related to when I was younger which didn't condescend me and my big feelings." 

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Poehler may have been an emotional teen, but one thing's for sure: she was "not in any way a rebel." 

"Some things I look back at and I think 'Wow, I really pushed it,' but no," the actress recalled. "I really cared about, you know, doing well in school and took pride in the fact that I could float among a lot of different groups. And it took a while. It's still a lifelong journey to figure out, 'Who am I? What do I care about? What do I want to do with what I care about?' That just never ends at any age."

Hear more from Amy in the above Daily Pop interview!

Moxie premieres on Netflix March 3.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Sunday, Feb. 28 starting at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT followed by the live Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For a recap of all the winners and biggest show moments, watch E!'s After Party special after the Globes at 11 p.m.!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

