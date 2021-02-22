Daft Punk Announces Their Breakup After 28 Years

It's the end of an era for an unforgettable music duo.
In a new video released on Monday, Feb. 22, French EDM duo Daft Punk revealed they are breaking up after nearly 28 years in the industry.
The eight-minute clip starred the duo—Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo—who would often conceal their identity behind a robot concept. Their latest work was no exception as the pair walked through a windy desert scape.
The video ended with the image of one silver and one gold hand forming the shape of a triangle over the years 1993-2021 as the image of a sun blazed to the strains of their song "Touch."
While a rep for the duo confirmed the split to E! News, no other details were immediately available beside their latest video appropriately titled "Epilogue."
Throughout their career, Daft Punk built a large audience thanks to their variety of hits and projects. In addition to recording the soundtrack album to the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy, the pair delivered huge hits like "One More Time," "Robot Rock" and "Get Lucky."
In fact, Daft Punk picked up several Grammy awards including Album of the Year in 2014 thanks to Random Access Memories.
Songwriter Paul Williams accepted the award as Daft Punk stood onstage in their signature robot attire. "You know, back when I was using and doing drugs, I used to imagine things that weren't there and were frightening," he said during his speech. "And then I got sober and two robots called me and asked me to make an album."
"I just got a message from the robots and they had something they wanted me to say," Paul continued before referencing Macklemore's "Same Love" performance. "As elegant and classy as the Grammys have ever been is the moment when we saw those same marriages. This is the height of fairness and love for all people at any time in any combination is what they wanted me to say."