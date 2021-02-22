Paris Hilton's Fiancé Carter Reum Reveals His Pet Peeve About Living With Her

Watch : Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings: A Complete History

Carter Reum has experienced the messy side of Paris Hilton.

During the newly engaged couple's first interview together with co-host Hunter March on the star's podcast, This is Paris, which premiered on Feb. 22, the entrepreneur revealed the slight annoyance his new fiancée does.

"The good and the bad of a creative mind like Paris's, her creativity flows out in music and art and all these things," Carter gushed. "And when it comes to keeping the house clean, her creativity also comes out. Often she'll reference, 'Oh it's in the bedroom, under this this, next this, behind this. Everyday is like a treasure hunt."

Paris agreed, "Yeah, I'm not the most organized person in the world. Sorry. I'll learn, sure." However Carter adorably noted, "Yeah I don't think we're gonna to change that. I think we're just gonna have to accept that. If that's the only reason you're not perfect, could be way worse."

So what makes Carter slightly less than perfect? "I think the only thing is you work so much," the Sliving Queen confessed. "This man works hard than anybody I've ever met in my life. I thought I worked hard. He blows anyone, myself and anyone, out of the water."