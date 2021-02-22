Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Old Family Photos on Late Dad Robert's Birthday

Watch : Kris Jenner's Reaction to Robert Kardashian Sr. Hologram

What a throwback.

Kim Kardashian is honoring her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 77th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a handful of epic old family photos on Monday, Feb. 22 along with an emotional Instagram tribute.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," Kim shared this morning. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon."

The E! star added, "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

Kim also took to her IG Stories to share a bevy of childhood photos. "Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol," she wrote in one video of the famed lawyer playing golf.