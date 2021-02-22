KardashiansBridgertonBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Old Family Photos on Late Dad Robert's Birthday

Watch: Kris Jenner's Reaction to Robert Kardashian Sr. Hologram

What a throwback.

Kim Kardashian is honoring her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 77th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a handful of epic old family photos on Monday, Feb. 22 along with an emotional Instagram tribute.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," Kim shared this morning. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon."

The E! star added, "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

Kim also took to her IG Stories to share a bevy of childhood photos. "Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol," she wrote in one video of the famed lawyer playing golf.

photos
Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

In one sweet snapshot, a pre-teen Kim poses with her proud papa. In another, a '90s-era Kim rocks a cool hairdo and a black velvet dress alongside Robert ad Rob Kardashian.

There's also a sweet family photo of Kim, Robert, Rob, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as well as pics of the kids as teenagers.

Check out Kim's sweet tribute and all the epic family photos below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Instagram
"Happy Birthday Dad!"

Kim honored her late father with this adorable pic of all his kids on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Instagram
'80s Girl

How cute is pre-teen Kim in her '80s denim jacket?!

Instagram
"I Miss You"

A teenage Kim cozies up to her proud papa.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

"Not the best pic of them but I'm a whole '90s vibe LOL," Kim wrote along with this epic image of Robert Sr. and Rob in matching red suits.

Instagram
All in the Family

Kris and Robert pose with all four of their children as young kids.

Instagram
All Smiles

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney share a laugh and a hug with their pops.

Instagram
Family Man

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's daughters are just babies as they pose with Robert.

Instagram
Young Love

Kris and Robert enjoy happy times while they were still married.

Instagram
Friendly Exes

No bad blood here. Robert poses with Kris' new husband Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce).

Instagram
Dog Days

A young Robert poses with his pooch and classic cars.

