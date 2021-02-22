KardashiansBridgertonBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Get the VIP Treatment on Their 13th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez's twin son and daughter, Max and Emme, celebrated their 13th birthday on Feb. 22 with help from their proud mom. Keep scrolling to see how they kicked off the special day.

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 22, 2021 4:36 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBirthdaysCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 9-Year-Old Twins Emme and Max

As Jennifer Lopez poetically put it, "Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts." 

She was talking about her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, who rang in their 13th birthday on Monday, Feb. 22. While it's unclear where in the world the triple threat celebrated the milestone with the newly minted teenagers, it looks like the star made the best of the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic and kicked off the day in a memorable way. 

In footage shared to Jennifer's Instagram Story, the twins were served breakfast in bed—including celebratory Fruity Pebbles pancakes and waffles topped with sprinkles—and opened birthday envelopes from their mom, with the proud parent excitedly asking, "Is that your first gift of the day?"

Though it's hard to hear what exactly the singer gifted them, one thing was for sure: There was no shortage of love as the mother of two recalled bringing them home from the hospital. In February 2008, she and then-husband Marc Anthony welcomed their first and only children together. 

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" Lopez gushed in an Instagram post. "OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since."

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

The Marry Me star had plenty of compliments for her son and daughter as she concluded her birthday message. "I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't feeeze [sic] time," she wrote. "To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

Trending Stories

1

Chris D’Elia Says He Was "Controlled" By Sex in Return to Public Eye

2

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Character's Easter Egg

3
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

As the birthday wishes pour in for Max and Emme, here are more stars who are parents to twins. Just keep scrolling!

Phamous / AKM-GSI
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her Shark Tank star husband welcomed a twin son and daughter in April 2018.

Samsung
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The former couple are parents to Max and Emme, who were born in 2008.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The former couple gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne, on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mimi and her now-ex welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan on April 30, 2011. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AOL
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

The actress and her hubby welcomed twin boys, Bowie and Cy, on Nov. 27, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The adorable couple are parents to twins Harper and Gideon, who were born Oct. 12, 2010.

Instagram
Chris Hemworth and Elsa Patacky

The Thor actor was by his wife's side when she gave birth to their twins, Tristan and Sasha, on March 18, 2014.

Jackson Lee /Splash News
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The actress gave birth to twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, on Nov. 28, 2004.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Celine Dion and Rene Angelil

The singer gave birth to twin boys with her late husband on Oct. 23, 2010.

PacificCoastNews.com
Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rapper welcomed twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James on Dec. 21, 2006, with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

McDreamy's wife gave birth to twin fraternal sons Darby and Sullivan on Feb. 1, 2007. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Audi
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The famous couple used a surrogate to welcome twin girls, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, in June 2009.

FameFlynet
Ricky Martin

The singer welcomed twin sons, Matteo and Valetino, via surrogate in August 2008.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Basset

The couple are parents to Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden, twins who were born on Jan. 27, 2006.

Serg Alexander/Getty Images
Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney

The former Desperate Housewives star and her hubby welcomed twin daughters, Eden and Savannah, on Feb. 20, 2007.

Courtesy of Knott's Berry Farm
Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington

The actor's wife gave birth to twins Thomas and Zoe on Nov. 8, 2007.

Thomas Janssen, Pacific Coast News
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

The famous couple gave birth to twins, Poppy and Charlie, in September 2012.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

The Modern Family star and her husband welcomed twin sons John and Gustav in 2009.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Nancy Grace and David Finch

The TV personality and her husband welcomed twins, John And Lucy, in 2007.

Twitter
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

The famous couple are parents to twins, Dolly and Charlie, who were born in late December 2008.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood

Elvis' daughter gave birth to twins Vivienne and Finley in October of 2008.

Sharkpixs/ZumaPress.com
Laura Bush and George W. Bush

The former POTUS and FLOTUS are parents to twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna Bush, who were born in 1981. In fact, Laura was the first First Lady of twins!

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jane Seymour and James Keach

The former couple have twin sons, Kristopher and John Keach, who are 21-years-old now.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chris D’Elia Says He Was "Controlled" By Sex in Return to Public Eye

2

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Character's Easter Egg

3
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

4
Exclusive

Inside Scott Disick's Night Out With Amelia Hamlin and the Kids

5

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Fresh Engagement Speculation With New Ring Pic