Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Get the VIP Treatment on Their 13th Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 9-Year-Old Twins Emme and Max

As Jennifer Lopez poetically put it, "Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts."

She was talking about her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, who rang in their 13th birthday on Monday, Feb. 22. While it's unclear where in the world the triple threat celebrated the milestone with the newly minted teenagers, it looks like the star made the best of the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic and kicked off the day in a memorable way.

In footage shared to Jennifer's Instagram Story, the twins were served breakfast in bed—including celebratory Fruity Pebbles pancakes and waffles topped with sprinkles—and opened birthday envelopes from their mom, with the proud parent excitedly asking, "Is that your first gift of the day?"

Though it's hard to hear what exactly the singer gifted them, one thing was for sure: There was no shortage of love as the mother of two recalled bringing them home from the hospital. In February 2008, she and then-husband Marc Anthony welcomed their first and only children together.

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" Lopez gushed in an Instagram post. "OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since."