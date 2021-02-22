Demi Lovato's Wildest Date Story Takes Romance To New Heights

What's been your wildest date night?
Well, during the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi Lovato detailed hers—and, buckle up because you're in for a wild ride.
"I was seeing somebody and they invited on this trip so I was super excited and they're like, ‘We have a surprise for today,'" she recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I was like, ‘Okay? What do I wear?" And they're like, ‘Dress comfortable.' So, I put on this silk jumpsuit with wedges, ready to go and I walk out of the room and they're like, ‘That's not comfortable. That's not going to work."
Disappointed she had to change, she soon learned that the date—technically her second with the unnamed person—called for jumping out of an airplane. So yeah, wedges and silk simply were out of the question.
"We go and we jump from the highest point you can go without an oxygen tank, which is 14,000 feet or above," she said. "We free fell for two minutes and I couldn't say no!"
Ellen followed up with the question fans may be begging to know: "And is the relationship still going on?" The singer giggled before replying, "They're a friend! They're a good friend. But yeah, no."
During in the interview, Demi also discussed her upcoming docu-series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, and the positivity she's received from sharing the intimate details of her mental health journey, including the heartbreaking aftermath of her overdose.
"The world's been so loving and accepting of me telling my story," she said. "There's been so much love and support. What's great is, we live in a time where nobody's perfect and we're not going to get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We're going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest, darkest struggles."