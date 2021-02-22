Miley Cyrus Welcomes New Pit Bull 2 Months After Saying Goodbye to "Best Friend" Mary Jane

Watch : Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus can feel the spirit of her dearly departed pooch when she spends time with her newest family member.

The 28-year-old star posted photos to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21 of herself bonding with her recently adopted pit bull named Angel. Miley explained in a lengthy caption that she chose the name as a tribute to Mary Jane, her pit mix who passed away nearly two months ago after having been by her side for close to a decade.

She began the post by quoting from "I Thought I Lost You," her Golden Globe-nominated song from the 2008 Disney animated movie Bolt.

"I turned around and you were gone & on the days went," Miley wrote in part, sharing the lyrics. "I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you'd come back to me my friend. And now I got you... But I thought I lost you."

She then explained, "Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ..... with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie'. Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary."