Sadie Robertson Celebrates First Baby Shower and Says She's "So Happy"

Watch : "Duck Dynasty" Star Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant

Sadie Robertson is on cloud nine after celebrating her baby shower with loved ones over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20 to share a carousel of photos from the event celebrating her soon-to-arrive daughter. Sadie, who showed off her growing baby bump in the pics, announced on Oct. 4 that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.

"baby's 1st shower was the SWEETEST," the mom-to-be captioned her new post. "thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn."

Christian, who could be seen in Sadie's set of pics, also posted his own carousel of shots, including several cuddly ones of the couple. "I love my wifey and love celebrating our lil girl," he wrote. "thanks so much to our friends for hosting the best shower for us!"