Is Brandi Redmond Leaving Real Housewives of Dallas? Her Latest Post Hints at Departure

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond appears to be ready for a new chapter.
Brandi, who has starred on all five seasons of the Bravo series, posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21. In the caption, she thanked her fans for their support along her journey and added that "things come to an end," leading to speculation that the reality TV personality is exiting the show.
"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me," she wrote. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."
She continued, "I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."
In the carousel, Brandi, who announced on Feb. 13 she had welcomed daughter Brilynn, included the John 10:28 verse over a photo of a baby's hand holding an adult hand. The newborn girl is the former cheerleader's fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond.
The biblical line read, "And I give until them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any many pluck them out of my hand."
A number of her co-stars commented on the post, including Stephanie Hollman, who wrote, "I love you so much and you deserve to be happy." Stephanie and Brandi are the only two original cast members who have remained with the show since its April 2016 debut.
Kary Brittingham shared, "Brandi I love you so much [sparkling-heart emoji] you have my support on whatever you decide [prayer-hands emoji] lucky to have you as a real friend."
Meanwhile, D'Andra Simmons added, "Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!"
Amid the speculation, a source tells E! News Redmond is "still very much part of production."
Brandi, who stars on the currently airing fifth season, checked into a wellness center last year after backlash over a resurfaced video clip in which she impersonated an Asian woman.
