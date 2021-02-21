Britney Spears Makes Ted Cruz Apologize in Saturday Night Live's Opener

Watch : Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd Exclusive: From "SNL" to "Kenan"

Oops, they did it again.

Saturday Night Live's Feb. 20 episode offered some high-profile people the opportunity to apologize for their latest controversial actions—with a little help from Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman. The actress channels the pop star's recent Instagram videos, in which she stares wide-eyed at the camera and occasionally breaks out into dance, as she explains why she is the one hosting this apology tour.

"I started this show Oops You Did It Again so people could apologize for things they did wrong, because after the #FreeBritney documentary came out, I'm receiving hundreds of apologies a day," she tells the audience. "Speaking of which, I'd like to give a shout out to our sponsor, the Notes app. Are you looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app."

The line is a not-so-subtle dig at Justin Timberlake, who recently posted his own apology to his ex-girlfriend earlier this month after being called out in the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The film chronicles the "Piece of Me" singer's rise to fame and fall from the public's pedestal, leading many fans to criticize how Justin handled their breakup.