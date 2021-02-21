Kris Jenner to Follow in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Footsteps With Her Own Beauty Brand

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's Plans for the Future

In the words of Kris Jenner, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is following in her daughters' footsteps because she's gearing up to build her very own beauty empire. That's right, Kris is ready to share her glam with the world!

According to documents, which were obtained by E! News, the matriarch has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare." At this time, it's unclear if the momager will launch separate brands for each product category like her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or if she will keep everything under one name.

But no matter what she decides, it looks like Kris is setting her sights on coming out with a range of beauty products. Per the docs, which were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand's lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances to name a few.