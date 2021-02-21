Regé-Jean Page Seduces You and Parodies a Bridgerton Sex Scene on SNL: 5 Highlights

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page seduced the audience with his trademark sexy smolder the moment he began his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
No, really: It was the very first thing he did, in his opening monologue. The 31-year-old British actor, who plays the Duke of Hastings on Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, also demonstrated that he is also a talented singer, serenading the viewers with a romantic solo.
Later, he showcased his Bridgerton's character's bedside moves in a parody depicting the filming of one of the show's steamy sex scenes, marred by the addition of two rather awkward additions that definitely kill the mood.
Saturday's episode also saw Page join other cast members in paying tribute to the popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single "Driver's License." He also showcases his singing voice in an old school sailor sketch that also featured musical guest Bad Bunny, who performed his songs "Te Deseo lo Mejor" and "La Noche de Anoche" featuring Rosalía.
Watch five highlights from Regé-Jean Page's SNL hosting debut:
Opening Monologue:
Page tells the audience that because Bridgerton is a racy show, he is often associated with being a "smoldering, sensual, smokeshow" of a man. However, he's really just a "regular" guy...who's here to "show you a good time." Watch the video to learn more and check out his vocal talent as he serenades you, his imaginary lover, with a rendition of The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" like a scene from an '80s romance movie.
In this skit, Page tries to film a Bridgerton sex scene with co-star Phoebe Dynevor, played by Chloe Fineman. To make the stars feel more comfortable in such situations, intimacy coordinators are brought on set. However, the woman who usually does this job is absent, and two crass men, played by Mikey Day and Pete Davidson, are introduced as her temporary replacements.
"Driver's License":
In this sketch, Page—showcasing an American accent—and several other cast members play friends hanging out in a bar who bond further over their appreciation of Rodrigo's "Driver's License." That bridge!
"Sea Shanty":
Page and several other cast members star in a History channel reenactment in which they sing a sea shanty aboard a whaling ship.
"The Job Interview":
In this sketch, Page, sporting an American accent, plays a man at an in-person job interview—a rarity in the COVID-19 era—for the role of an art director at what may be the world's worst advertising firm.
