Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals the "Easter Egg" in Her Character's First Scene

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

Ruffling feathers—in the best way!

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan just dropped a major secret about the beloved Netflix show. The 34-year-old actress, who plays Penelope Featherington and—spoiler alert—Lady Whistledown, took to Twitter on Saturday, Feb. 20 to share a fun fact about her first scene.

"Ok I'm just curious," she began her post, "has anyone spotted the massive Easter Egg about Penelope in the very first scene of Bridgerton?"

Many of her followers guessed Nicola was referring to the mysterious bee that shows up in one of the episodes, while others thought she was hinting at how the Featherington household is featured first.

One follower hit the nail on the head, responding, "The quill?" to which the actress replied, "Ding Ding Ding!!"

Nicola then quote tweeted the correct answer and wrote, "When I filmed Penelope's first scene I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like... 'The quill.'"