Princess Eugenie Shares First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy and Reveals His Name

Royal cuteness alert!
New royal mother Princess Eugenie shared the first two public photos of her newborn son's face and revealed his name on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20. In one pic, the 30-year-old royal appears beside her husband of two years, Jack Brooksbank, as he holds their baby boy. The child is swaddled in a blue blanket and is wearing a blue and white cap. His eyes are closed.
"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.." Eugenie wrote, alongside three blue heart emojis. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
She added on her Instagram Story, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."
Eugenie wears a cream maternity dress under a mauve-colored robe and a thick burnt yellow headband in the photos. In the second pic, Jack holds baby August as she gently places her hand on the child. The proud mother and father beam with happiness.
Eugenie, whose father Prince Andrew turned 61 on Friday, said the photos were taken "by our wonderful midwife," adding, "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."
Last week, the princess was photographed being driven away from a London hospital a few days after she gave birth to her son. Eugenie announced the baby's arrival on Instagram alongside a closeup black and white image of her and Jack holding the child's hand.
Baby August is Eugenie and Jack's first child and her parents Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's first grandchild. On the Feb. 17 episode of her YouTube series Story Time with Fergie & Friends, the princess' mother shared her excitement about becoming a "granny."
Eugenie's son is also Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip's ninth grandchild. And the 10th is on the way—Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced on Feb. 14, two days after the princess left the hospital, that they are expecting a sibling for their 21-month-old son, Archie Harrison.