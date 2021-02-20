Chris D’Elia Says Sex “Controlled My Life” in Return to the Public Eye After Misconduct Allegations

Watch : Chris D'Elia Denies New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D'Elia, who faced allegations of sexually harassing underaged girls over the summer, has broken his silence after going dark on social media months ago.

The comedian posted a YouTube video for the first time in eight months on Friday, Feb. 19, and titled it, "It's been awhile." (He also hasn't posted on his Instagram or Twitter feeds since June.)

In the nearly 10-minute video, he admitted sex "controlled my life" and explained he's been on a path to recovery for several months to learn more about himself and his self-described "problem." He said that during his "time away," he sought out medical advice and therapy, spent time with his family and tried to "take a long hard look at myself."

"What I have come to understand is this was always about sex to me," D'Elia said. "It was my focus all the time... And I had a problem. And I do have a problem."