What Comes Next for Kim Kardashian as She Navigates Her Future Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian may be single again, but don't expect her to Eat, Pray, Love in the coming days. After all, the ink has barely dried on the divorce papers.

Hours after filing for divorce from Kanye West, E! News can report she plans to spend the coming days with her family members.

At the moment, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble appear to be enjoying the warm weather at the momager's Palm Springs, Calif. home, where the Kylie Cosmetics guru has posted to Instagram from in recent days. Meanwhile, little sister Kendall Jenner was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, proving that those closest to Kim are never too far away if she's in need of some extra TLC.

It only makes sense that Kim will spend these next few days with her sisters, who a source previously described as her "support system."