Kim Kardashian’s Thoughts on Dating Revealed After She Divorces Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

After nearly a decade, Kim Kardashian is a single woman.

She and her estranged husband, Kanye West, have been growing apart for months now. They tried marriage counseling, but Kim finally chose to file for divorce on Friday, Feb. 19.

That means the 40-year-old reality star just became one of the hottest bachelorettes in Hollywood. But is she ready to find husband No. 4?

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News where her dating life stands in the wake of her long-expected divorce filing.

"Kim isn't ready to date and is not focused on dating yet," the source shares. "She's had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now."

Kim knows her friends will try to set her up with potential matches, but she's "not putting any energy into it at this time," the insider continues.

A separate source close to the mother-of-four confirms to E! News, "She has the full support of her family and dating isn't on her radar, she is solely focused on her kids."