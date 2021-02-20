Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Back Together? Here’s the Truth

After a very dramatic breakup, fans suspected that former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley may be dating Dale Moss once again after the two were spotted looking cozy while out together in Florida.
Clare looked for love on The Bachelorette last fall, but quickly found herself falling head-over-heels for Dale, a model and former football player. She decided to end her time on the show early, in order to ride off into the sunset with her new fiancé.
Unfortunately, that bliss was short-lived. In January of this year, the couple called off their engagement. Dale took to Instagram to post what he called a "mutual" statement about amicably ending things with the hairstylist. However, Clare soon followed up with her own social media statement, claiming that she was not aware of the post beforehand, and that she needed time to "process" the split.
This month, Clare and Dale raised eyebrows when the two were spotted out and about in Florida.
"They were all smiles," the insider told E! News at the time. "They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them."
The source added, "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him."
Does that mean the two are on the fast track to a reunion? It's in the cards, a source tells E! News.
"Clare and Dale are not officially back together but are working on their relationship. There's a lot of resentment but Clare can't ignore her feelings towards him," the insider explains. "Clare has forgiven Dale for his actions and the messy split, and wants to move forward. She has expressed she's still in love with him and wants to make it work."
As for Dale, he is "very receptive" to her feelings.
"He regrets how the split happened," the insider adds. "They are going to be spending the weekend in Florida and Clare wants to head to NYC with him. They are just spending time together right now to see if it can work."
A second source says that while they are "not back together," the former couple are "spending this time enjoying each other's company and are figuring out where their relationship stands, whatever that may be."
Fans will have to wait and see if this romance fizzles out, or if Bachelor Nation is in for a grand reunion.