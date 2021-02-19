Pregnant Hilary Duff Makes “Another Crazy Change” to Her Hair as Due Date Nears

Hilary Duff is saying "Why Not" to another dramatic hair transformation.
The Younger star unveiled her new 'do on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 19, and fans initially jumped to the conclusion that it might have something to do with the baby she's expecting.
The pregnant star's freshly-dyed blue locks raised eyebrows for some, who couldn't help but wonder if the shade hinted at the sex of her third child, who is due soon.
Duff wrote, "Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change."
She joked that her hair stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee must "love me a lot," because they agreed to spend hours on her new look at West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon. She thanked them "for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut bangs!)." The actress explained, "it took all damn day!"
She then shut down rumors that the blue hair indicates she's having a baby boy, writing, "I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!"
Duff then revealed she and husband Matthew Koma don't yet know the child's sex, as she said, "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish."
The pair welcomed their daughter, 2-year-old Banks, in 2018, and she previously gave birth to her 8-year-old son Luca with her ex Mike Comrie.
Duff's stylist, Riawna, backed her up on the whole I-promise-this-isn't-a-clue thing. The hair guru teased, "I'm happy to spend the whole day and do it all over again, like, if you happen to have girl!? do we go pink!???"
She added, "At least you didn't cut bangs OR GO BROWN (again!)... love you so so so much," along with laughing emojis.
It's obvious the Lizzie McGuire alum has a thing for "mermaid" hair. She went full-on turquoise in 2015 and again swapped her signature blonde style for blue in April 2020 at the beginning of quarantine.
As Duff put it in one clip, "I gotta have fun somehow."
It's possible her hair mix-up is a welcome distraction from the challenges she's been facing during her third pregnancy. A week ago, the 33 year old shared she was experiencing pregnancy sciatica, a shooting pain down the legs and back.
And earlier in the year, Duff revealed she got an eye infection from taking too many COVID-19 tests. The pain sent her to the emergency room and she ended up taking antibiotics to help.
Only three months prior, she and Matthew announced they were expecting their second child together. At the time, her musician hubby joked, "lol quarantine was fun."
Here's to hoping the home stretch goes smoothly for the couple.