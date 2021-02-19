Secret Sale Alert: Save Big on Celeb-Loved Face Masks Brands Masqd and Maskc

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Right now, celeb-loved face mask brands Masqd and Maskc are running secret sales and you don't want to miss out! Masqd is offering incredible savings on face masks, mask chains, filters and must-have accessories. And since mask-wearing is here to stay for the foreseeable future, you'll definitely want to keep a stockpile of masks if you don't have one already. Thankfully, Maskc, whose masks are worn by celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, J.LO and Hailey Bieber, sell the cutest 10-Pack of masks we've ever seen. When you use code DOUBLEMASK at checkout on Maskc.com, you'll save 22% off your purchase!

See below for our favorite mask picks from the sales.