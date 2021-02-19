Jaime King "Blindsided" By Estranged Husband Kyle Newman's Relationship and Baby News

Watch : Jaime King Says Taylor Swift Is an "Amazing" Godmother

This was certainly news to Jaime King.

On Feb. 18, her estranged husband Kyle Newman's girlfriend Cyn announced that she and Kyle had welcomed a child together. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Surprise! I'm a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."

The announcement, however, was quite the shock to Jaime, who shares sons James, 7, and Leo, 5, with Kyle. "Jaime was not told about Kyle's relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays," a source told E!. "She was very blindsided by this."

Jaime filed for divorce in May of last year along with a temporary restraining order. The insider tells E! that Kyle has been "stalling" the legal proceedings.

Now, the source says Jaime is "trying to move on with her life and do the best things for her kids."

"Her kids always remain her number one priority," the insider adds.

Jaime and Kyle currently have shared custody of their children.