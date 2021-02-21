Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

Ch-ch-ch-changes.

It was almost hard keeping up with all of the big hair transformations that went down this week in Hollywood. The biggest—and blondest—of them all was Scott Disick, who decided to go platinum for his trip to Miami with his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. Plus, Kate Mara debuted a '90s-style shag and Shawn Mendes said goodbye to his long hair. Yes, the man bun is done.

In other celeb revamps, James Corden shared the first update on his weight loss journey since beginning his partnership with WW in early 2021, while a Modern Family star is showing off the impressive results of his intense fitness and diet routine. This Dunphy definitely means business.

Finally, the first season of The Masked Dancer came to a dramatic finish, unveiling its final three contestants' identities.