See Rihanna, Billy Porter and More Stars Get Inducted Into E!'s Fashion Hall of Fame

Watch : E! Fashion Hall of Fame: Rihanna, Beyonce, Michelle Obama & More

E! is celebrating Black History Month and New York Fashion Week by inducting style icons Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Billy Porter into the E! Fashion Hall of Fame.

The above clip chronicles some of the stars' best looks of all time and reveals exclusive conversations with close collaborators, designers, admirers and more—including Porter himself!

"What a great company of disruptors and leaders to be associated with!" the Pose star told E! News. "I'm just so honored."

"My goal is to be a human being and honor all of who I am," he continued. "Sometimes I'm more feminine than masculine; Sometimes I'm more masculine than feminine. And I love all of those parts of myself."

Porter's FX co-star Ryan Jamaal Swain, stylist Sam Ratelle and Christian Siriano all praised his sense of style, with the latter describing him as "a fearless person."

The same could definitely be said for the next honoree in the clip: Rihanna.