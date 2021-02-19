Cloris Leachman's Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary actress Cloris Leachman's cause of death has been revealed.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show star, who passed away in January at age 94, died of a stroke, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said that Leachman was also significantly affected by COVID-19. The coronavirus contributed to her death, though it did not directly cause the stroke.

Her death certificate showed the star was cremated on Feb. 7, and her ashes are with her daughter, Dinah Englund.

She died on Jan. 27 at her home in Encinitas, Calif.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," her manager Juliet Green previously told E! News in a statement. "There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."