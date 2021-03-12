Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Pink, Bows and Glam Galore: See Lisa Vanderpump’s Best Looks of All Time

By Allison Crist Mar 12, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionReality TVShowsCelebritiesLisa VanderpumpNBCUOverserved With Lisa Vanderpump
Watch: "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" Premieres Mar. 18 on E!

Lisa Vanderpump is a lot of things: an international restaurateur, the owner of her own namesake rosé, vodka and sangria brands, an activist who founded her own non-profit organization—the list goes on. 

But as anyone who watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules can tell you, Lisa's also somewhat of a fashion icon. Always dressing according to her own style, the star of E!'s brand new show Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump has practically become synonymous with the color pink, bandage dresses, pussy-bow blouses, pantsuits and all things leopard over the years.

When she's not rocking these staples, Lisa's sure to be dressed to the nines on a red carpet or in the chicest denim looks while running around at TomTom.

We're sure we'll see both sides of the reality TV star when Overserved premieres on March 18, but until then, we'll be passing the time by looking back at all of Lisa's best looks. 

photos
We're talking all of Lisa's eccentric Pride ensembles, her many ruched dresses, power suits paired with her pups and so much more. 

Keep scrolling to see the fashion for yourself!

Don't miss the premiere of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump on Thursday, March 18, only on E!. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Sleek and Chic

Lisa Vanderpump was a showstopper in this form-fitted black dress outfitted with bow accents at the second annual Inspiration Awards to benefit The Susan G. Komen For The Cure on November 4, 2012, in Westwood, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Glam in Gold

For this reality TV personality, dogs are the best accessory.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Prideful

Fans of Vanderpump Rules are well aware of the restaurant owner's affinity for Pride. In 2019, Lisa went all out while attending the opening ceremony in LA.

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Pink With Her Pup

Puffy, Lisa's rescue Pomeranian, gets taken for a stroll in West Hollywood as she rocks a pink lace top, glamorous Gucci belt and high-waisted flared pants.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A Leopard Moment

Nobody can pull off animal print quite like Lisa. Here, she stuns in a leopard ensemble while attending the Topshop Topman LA Opening Party on February 13, 2013.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
All Dressed Up for WWHL

Lisa brings the glam to the Bravo Clubhouse in a gold patterned dress.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Radiant in Red

Lisa sported a sultry maroon gown at the premiere party for season six of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Todd Williamson/WireImage
Bows or Bust

Lisa loves her bows.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
All Business at BravoCon

The Pump Rules boss stunned in an intricate black pantsuit during her surprise appearance at BravoCon.

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Pretty in Pink

Pink is Lisa's color for a reason!

Caesars Palace/Kabik Photo Group
Vanderpump Goes Vegas

Lisa had plenty to celebrate at the 2019 grand opening of her newest restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
A Commanding Cape

Walking the red carpet at the third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Lisa showed off her stunning black cape and hints of her signature color.

REX/Shutterstock
A Night Out

Now that's a look! Lisa walked the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning black Badgley Mischka gown back in 2016.

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Red Alert

Lisa was a vision in red while out and about in Beverly Hills in 2015.

AKM-GSI
Wedding Party Glam

That's not just any gown—the mermaid-style green number is actually a bridesmaid's dress! Lisa played the part in her pal Lance Bass' wedding to Michael Turchin in 2014.

Splash News
Headed to Pump

Lisa had a particularly memorable Pride in 2015, as she was honored with the Ally Leadership Award from Equality California for her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Pink and Preppy

We're loving this pastel midi dress that Lisa sported at a Pump party on March 24, 2015.

Courtesy: Michael Kovac/WireImage
A Classic

Ruched dresses were once a wardrobe staple for the reality TV superstar. Who could forget the many she wore in the opening credits of Pump Rules?

The Media Circuit/AKM-GSI
A Tale of Turquoise

Lisa may have been neck-deep in Dancing With the Stars, but she still took the time to look her absolute best in a fitted turquoise dress, high platform peep-toe pumps and pearl accessories.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

