Pink, Bows and Glam Galore: See Lisa Vanderpump’s Best Looks of All Time

Watch : "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" Premieres Mar. 18 on E!

Lisa Vanderpump is a lot of things: an international restaurateur, the owner of her own namesake rosé, vodka and sangria brands, an activist who founded her own non-profit organization—the list goes on.

But as anyone who watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules can tell you, Lisa's also somewhat of a fashion icon. Always dressing according to her own style, the star of E!'s brand new show Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump has practically become synonymous with the color pink, bandage dresses, pussy-bow blouses, pantsuits and all things leopard over the years.

When she's not rocking these staples, Lisa's sure to be dressed to the nines on a red carpet or in the chicest denim looks while running around at TomTom.

We're sure we'll see both sides of the reality TV star when Overserved premieres on March 18, but until then, we'll be passing the time by looking back at all of Lisa's best looks.