Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive Love From Former Patronages After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving some love from the causes close to their hearts.

After it was announced on Feb. 19 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning as working members of the royal family—and will therefore lose royal patronages—the couple received messages of appreciation for their work over the years.

For instance, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust thanked Harry and Meghan—who served as president and vice president, respectively—for their support and commitment to the team.

"We have been very lucky to have had the keen support and encouragement of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in our formative years," part of a statement read. "They have enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organization to readiness for its next phase. We are glad that they remain in our circle of supporters."

The Rugby Football Union and The Rugby Football League were also among the associations to revert back to Queen Elizabeth II. Harry worked with the union for years and was appointed vice patron of the RFU in 2010, taking on the role of patron for both the union and league in 2016.

"We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the Rugby Football Union both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron," the RFU said in a statement obtained by Sky Sports. "The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game. We look forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Twickenham at some point in the future."