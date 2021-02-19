Pamela Anderson Films TV Interview in Bed With New Husband Dan Hayhurst

Watch : Pamela Anderson & David Hasselhoff Reunite at "Baywatch" Premiere

Pamela Anderson's new interview is raising eyebrows for more reasons than one.

During a Feb. 19 virtual appearance on talk show Loose Women, the Baywatch actress conducted the interview from her bed—while still under the covers with new husband Dan Hayhurst. Addressing the situation, Anderson laughed as she confessed, "We haven't left bed since Christmas Eve."

And while the four panelists enjoyed talking to the lovebirds from the comforts of their home, the internet has mixed reviews from the causal interview.

"NO STOP WHY IS PAMELA ANDERSON CONDUCTING AN INTERVIEW IN BED WITH HER HUSBAND ON LOOSE WOMEN," wrote one Twitter user. "IM SOO UNCOMFORTABLE."

Another added, "Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy."

But who can really blame the Playboy alum for not wanting to leave the arms of her new man?

E! News confirmed in January that Anderson and her bodyguard secretly tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia where Hayhurst and his children also live.