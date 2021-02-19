Eiza González Fires Back at Claims She Tips Off the Paparazzi: "I Don't Need No Man or Photos"

Eiza González does not appreciate any suggestion that she needs to summon the paparazzi.
The 31-year-old Hobbs & Shaw actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week to promote her new film I Care a Lot. Just Jared shared a photo to Instagram of her arriving at the show, and a fan commented on the image, "Guess who called the paparazzi?"
This led Eiza to take to the comments on Thursday, Feb. 18 to respond to the fan's remark and make clear in no uncertain terms that she has never informed photographers of her whereabouts.
"Reading the sarcasm of your message I felt the need to answer your question," the Baby Driver star wrote. "I've never in my ENTIRE career called or 'tipped off' a paparazzi. To the point that I would encourage any paparazzi to come forward and prove that I have if such thing has been done. I've nothing to worry about. I'd encourage you not to believe everything you reading in gossip sites. What they're intention is, is to sell. At all costs."
She went on to say that she likes to "live my life private as possible," and that this will never change.
"I'm unsure you know this, but paparazzi make a living out of pictures," Eiza continued. "Hence why they park outside our homes and follow us until they get a shot. Again. Got nothing to hide. But I won't let you or anyone slander me by something that was made up by a gossip site to victimize they're favorite male and villainize a woman who has been working non stop since I was a child for a juicier narrative."
She concluded with, "I don't need no man or photos to give me a career. I've worked pretty hard to be where I am."
Eiza did not give specifics about what she was referring to regarding gossip sites villainizing her. But her private life is often the subject of media interest, as she has previously been linked to Timothée Chalamet, Josh Duhamel and Liam Hemsworth.
In July, photographs went viral that showed Eiza and Timothée enjoying a beach outing together in Mexico.