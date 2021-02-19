Eiza González Fires Back at Claims She Tips Off the Paparazzi: "I Don't Need No Man or Photos"

Watch : Eiza Gonzalez on Frances McDormand's Powerful Speech

Eiza González does not appreciate any suggestion that she needs to summon the paparazzi.

The 31-year-old Hobbs & Shaw actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week to promote her new film I Care a Lot. Just Jared shared a photo to Instagram of her arriving at the show, and a fan commented on the image, "Guess who called the paparazzi?"

This led Eiza to take to the comments on Thursday, Feb. 18 to respond to the fan's remark and make clear in no uncertain terms that she has never informed photographers of her whereabouts.

"Reading the sarcasm of your message I felt the need to answer your question," the Baby Driver star wrote. "I've never in my ENTIRE career called or 'tipped off' a paparazzi. To the point that I would encourage any paparazzi to come forward and prove that I have if such thing has been done. I've nothing to worry about. I'd encourage you not to believe everything you reading in gossip sites. What they're intention is, is to sell. At all costs."