Kate Chastain Is Leaving Bravo's Chat Room

Kate Chastain is moving on from Bravo's Chat Room.

A source close to production confirms to E! News that the Below Deck alum will no longer appear as a co-host on the late night talk show alongside The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Summer House's Hannah Berner.

Fans may have noticed that Chastain was absent from the two most recent episodes of Bravo's Chat Room this past Sunday and Monday.

Williams also made an exciting announcement about the show's renewal on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Chastain's name was noticeably left off her Instagram post.

"The CHATROOM continues!!! 13 MORE EPISODES!!!" the RHOA shared with fans earlier today. "Thank you for loving our show !! We love seeing your comments and tweets keep em coming !! Love ya Co-Host @gizellebryant @beingbernz #Blessed."

The virtual, all female-lead talk show has been a recent success for Bravo.