Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss "Looked Totally in Love" During Latest Outing

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' unexpected reunion continues.
Just when Bachelor Nation thought the couple was totally over, the pair continues to spark reconciliation rumors in Florida.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Clare and Dale were spotted at Rosebud's Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Fla. where they enjoyed a special dinner.
"It was just the two of them and they looked totally in love," multiple eyewitnesses exclusively shared with E! News. "They looked like a really good, happy couple. There was a lot of affection, kissing and holding hands and he had his arm around her the whole time. They seemed really happy and natural and like they were totally in love."
Clare ordered the rigatoni Bolognese while Dale enjoyed a New York strip steak. And after their meal, the duo posed for pictures with others inside the restaurant. Dale kept things casual in gray sweatpants and a long-sleeve polo. As for Clare, she opted for a pair of denim jeans and a white crop-top.
And for those wondering, an eyewitness did see a ring on her finger. At this time, it's unclear if the bling was her Neil Lane engagement ring or one she wears as a sign of self-love.
While Dale and Clare aren't speaking out about the status of their relationship, the former NFL athlete did raise eyebrows with his latest Instagram post. While posing in Florida, Dale wrote, "A lot to smile about lately. #GodIsGood."
Just last month, Dale announced on social media that the couple had called it quits nearly two months after their engagement aired on ABC.
Multiple sources familiar with the situation told E! News that the real reason behind their breakup was Clare suspected the Special Olympics global ambassador of cheating on her throughout the relationship. A source close to Dale, however, said he was faithful in the romance.
Ultimately, the pair appears to be in a better place after they reunited in Florida earlier in the week. As for what the future holds, only time will tell.
"Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently," a source close to Clare shared with E! News. "She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him. She's been trying to move on, but it's been very hard."
The source added, "They aren't back together, but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out."