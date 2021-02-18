Here's What's Really Going on With Jason Sudeikis and British Model Keeley Hazell

Jason Sudeikis is moving on from his and Olivia Wilde's breakup with British model and co-star Keeley Hazell, E! News has learned.
The news follows recent romance rumors involving the 45-year-old actor and Hazell, who appeared last year on his Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, which is currently being filmed in London. It also comes three months after it was confirmed that Sudeikis and Wilde, with whom he shares two children, had split after nearly 10 years together.
"They are seeing each other," a source close to the actor told E! News on Thursday, Feb. 18, about him and Hazell, 34. "He's enjoying spending time with her, but its casual for now. They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with. He's not looking for anything serious."
Sudeikis and Hazell met on the set of the 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2, in which she had a minor role. Another source told E! News that they had been "platonic friends" since they first met on set a few years back" and that the actor's "focus remains on his kids and shooting Ted Lasso." The series stars Hazell as the girlfriend of Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Anthony Head's character.
The news about her and Sudeikis also comes more than a month after Wilde, 36, went public with her new relationship with British pop star and actor Harry Styles, 27, who stars in her new film Don't Worry Darling. At the time, E! News reported that this left her ex heartbroken.
Another insider told E! News this week that Wilde and Styles recently flew together to London, where her and Sudeikis' kids have been staying with their father. The source said, "Olivia will mostly be spending time with her kids while Harry sees family and friends. He also wants to show her around and go to some of his favorite spots."
Wilde recently gushed publicly about Styles' acting skills, writing on Instagram, "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."