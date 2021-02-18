Malia ObamaNYFWBlack History MonthBachelor NationIcy ParkKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Issa Rae Stuns in Madewell's Spring Campaign: Shop Her Looks Before They Sell Out

The creator and star of HBO's Insecure stuns in Madewell's “What Are You Made Of?” campaign.

By Emily Spain Feb 18, 2021 8:12 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingIssa RaeShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Madewell's Spring Campaign, Issa RaeIssa Rae x Madewell

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Madewell's Spring 2021 Collection is here!

To celebrate the new launch, Madewell called upon the multihyphenate Issa Rae to star in their "What Are You Made Of?" campaign. Just like Issa, the spring collection encourages women to be unapologetically themselves and own their personal style.

From pastel-colored jumpsuits and '80s inspired denim to colorblock sneakers and other unique styles, Madewell has you covered for all your springtime wardrobe needs. And if you've always wanted to channel Issa Rae, you can now shop the exact looks she rocked in the campaign. 

read
3 New York Fashion Week 2021 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit

We are obsessed with the color and fit of this jumpsuit! Pair it with a fun pair of sneakers and gold jewelry and you'll win at weekend style.

$148
Madewell

Balloon Jeans in Hewes Wash

Madewell's take on the iconic '80s style does not disappoint! With a fitted waist and slight stretch, they are prefect for adding a fun touch to any outfit.

$128
Madewell

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

3

Inside Bella Thorne and Former Disney Co-Star Zendaya's Past Feud

Brightside Tank Top

Wear this cute tank under the jumpsuit or on its own. It serves as a great pop of color to add to your wardrobe!

$35
Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Colorblock Leather

These eco-friendly colorblock sneakers are so cute especially for springtime.

$98
Madewell

Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

You can wear these chunky hoops with anything! Dress them up or down to transform your whole look.

$20
Madewell

Oversized Midi Shirtdress in Stripe

Wear it as a dress or unbutton it and rock it as a duster! This chic shirtdress is great for layering patterns and textures.

$108
Madewell

Square Neck Pleat Sleeve Top

This sweet green color is going to be THE color for spring! You have to get this versatile top so you can be the first to rock the popular hue.

$78
Madewell

Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket

A quality leather jacket is a must for any wardrobe regardless of the season. We love how Issa rocked this jacket with a pair of jeans and gold hoops!

$498
Madewell

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Coffey Wash: Worn-In Edition

For all the curvy girls out there, these jeans will hug you in all the right places and accentuate your curves. Plus, the distressed details are so fun.

$135
Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Spatter-Painted Calf Hair

These fashion-forward sneakers feature Madewell's MWL Cloudlift insoles to ultimate comfort while you're on the go.

$98
$90
Madewell

Still in the mood to shop? Check out February 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte & More!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

3

Inside Bella Thorne and Former Disney Co-Star Zendaya's Past Feud

4

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Embraces Her Postpartum Body

5

Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric