Dolly Parton's Request to Not Be Considered for a Tennessee Statue Is Another Reason to Always Love Her

Dolly Parton's recent request might just make your heart melt into a puddle on the floor.

The iconic performer behind hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" was apparently being considered for a statue to be erected on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol. However, as the singer shared in a statement released to fans on Feb. 18, she graciously does not think it's the time for a Dolly Parton statue.

"I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," the statement read on Twitter.

"Given all that is going on in the world," the 75-year-old superstar continued, "I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."