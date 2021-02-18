Malia ObamaNYFWBlack History MonthBachelor NationIcy ParkKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green's 90210 Reunion Will Give You Major Nostalgia

See photos and check out details about Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering's mini reunion on Feb. 17.

By Corinne Heller Feb 18, 2021 6:55 PMTags
Beverly Hills, 90210ReunionBrian Austin GreenIan ZieringJason PriestleyNostalgia
Watch: E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind

No exchanges of eggs were required to join this West Beverly High reunion...unless perhaps someone ordered the omelette entrée.

Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering, the three surviving main male stars of the hit '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, reunited for lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Southern California's San Fernando Valley (don't tell Steve Sanders). The actors were photographed dining together outdoors at the Petit Trois restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

Each star arrived separately and the group spent more than an hour at the eatery, an eyewitness told E! News. They were seen laughing as they enjoyed their meal and were later seen hugging goodbye while wearing masks. 

Hours before their lunch, Priestley showed support for Green by calling on his Instagram followers to watch the actor co-judge the finale of Fox's The Masked Dancer that evening.

They and many other members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast have kept in touch since the series ended its 10-season run in 2000. Priestley, 51, Ziering, 56, and Green, 47, were last spotted in public together in February 2020, walking in Los Angeles. Last December, Ziering shared a 2005 photo of him and Priestley on Instagram, writing, "When you find someone great, keep them. #bff."

photos
Check Out the Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars, Then and Now

On Beverly Hills, 90210, Ziering, Priestley and Green played Sanders, Brandon Walsh and David Silver, respectively. In 2018, they and most of their past co-stars signed on as cast members of a FOX mockumentary show titled BH90210, developed by original actresses and BFFs Tori Spelling, 47, and Jennie Garth, 48.

The reunion series premiered in 2019, months after Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry died of a stroke at age 52. The cast paid tribute to him on the first episode of the new show. FOX ultimately did not renew BH90210 for a second season.

See photos from Priestley, Ziering and Green's mini reunion on Wednesday:

TheImageDirect.com
2021 Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion: Lads Who Lunch

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green met up for lunch at Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

TheImageDirect.com
Catching Up

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green catching up on old times during their lunch.

TheImageDirect.com
Brandon Walsh and David Silver

Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green appear at their lunch.

TheImageDirect.com
Hugs

Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green share an embrace.

TheImageDirect.com
Come On, Steve Sanders

Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green gesture towards Ian Ziering.

TheImageDirect.com
Group Hug

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green share a group hug after their lunch.

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
2020 Reunion

This is not the first time Jason PriestleyIan Ziering and Brian Austin Green have reunited since Beverly Hills, 90210 ended its 10-year run in 2000. They have remained friends over the years and starred together with other cast members on the 2019 mockumentary series BH90210. In addition, in February 2020, the three stars were photographed walking together in Los Angeles.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

Taylor Momsen on Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression, Substance Abuse

3

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

2

Taylor Momsen on Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression, Substance Abuse

3

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

4

Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric

5

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Embraces Her Postpartum Body